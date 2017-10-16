Texas man accused of stealing more than $1M worth of fajitas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Texas man accused of stealing more than $1M worth of fajitas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas man has been arrested after police say he admitted to stealing more than $1 million worth of fajitas over a 9-year period.

The man worked for the juvenile justice department in Brownsville, Texas. 

Police say the man was finally caught when he missed work one day and a delivery driver showed up with 800 pounds of fajitas -- but officials say the juvenile justice department does not serve fajitas.

The man is now charged with felony theft. Police say he had been intercepting food deliveries to the justice department and then deliver the food to his own customers.

