Woman trades McDonald's Szechaun sauce for car - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman trades McDonald's Szechaun sauce for car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who snagged a rare package of McDonald's Szechuan sauce ended up trading it for a car.

Rachel Marie managed to get her hands on one of 20 packets of the sauce from a Detroit McDonald's. A popular show called "Rick and Morty" featured the Szechuan sauce on an episode in April, so McDonald's decided to bring it back.

After Marie posted a picture of the sauce packet online, she found someone willing to trade a 2000 Volkswagen Golf for it. 

