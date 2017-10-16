The party begins 'After Hours at the Speed' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The party begins 'After Hours at the Speed'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The night belongs to the Speed Art Museum. 

'After Hours at the Speed' returns October 20, 2017. The museum will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is the third Friday of every month.

The event features an eclectic mix of music, performances, food & drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed.

October's event includes live music from The Fervor, Todd Hildreth Trio, and Joey Thieman and Friends. Entertainment includes aerialists and fire dancers, plus the Speed Cinema's presentation of "Human Flow" at 7 p.m.

'After Hours at the Speed' is free for members. General admission rates apply for non-members: $12 for adults and $8 for children 4 to 17 years old.

