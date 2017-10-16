Bullitt County man accused of robbing bank; threatening teller's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County man accused of robbing bank; threatening teller's family

Posted: Updated:
Robert Soward (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Robert Soward (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man has been arrested after police say he robbed a Shepherdsville bank, threatening a teller's family in the process.

According to an arrest report, the crime took place just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Republic Bank at 438 KY-44, just west of the Kentucky Turnpike, in Shepherdsville.

Police say 36-year-old Robert Soward walked into the bank and handed the clerk a handwritten note demanding money. According to the arrest report, the note contained a threat to the victim's family if the money was not provided.

Police say Soward got $2,400 from the teller before getting into his vehicle and driving away. He was arrested at his home a few hours later by the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Soward is charged with first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.