Bullitt County man accused of robbing bank; threatening teller's family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man has been arrested after police say he robbed a Shepherdsville bank, threatening a teller's family in the process.

According to an arrest report, the crime took place just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Republic Bank at 438 KY-44, just west of the Kentucky Turnpike, in Shepherdsville.

Police say 36-year-old Robert Soward walked into the bank and handed the clerk a handwritten note demanding money. According to the arrest report, the note contained a threat to the victim's family if the money was not provided.

Police say Soward got $2,400 from the teller before getting into his vehicle and driving away. He was arrested at his home a few hours later by the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Soward is charged with first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.