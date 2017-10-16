Polygraph report says Pitino didn't know of payment to recruit's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Polygraph report says Pitino didn't know of payment to recruit's family

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Rick Pitino passed a lie detector test that asked him if he knew a University of Louisville basketball recruit’s family was being paid, according to documents made public by the suspended coach’s attorney.

During questioning in Miami on October 6, Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.

In a separate affidavit, Pitino accused the U of L athletic board of “rushing to judgment, condemning me for actions that the NCAA is only beginning to investigate.” The board voted October 2 to begin the process of firing Pitino after his program was tied to a federal pay-for-play recruiting scheme uncovered in a federal investigation.

U of L has argued that Pitino should have known about staff members’ role in the alleged bribery and failed to notify university compliance officials that Christian Dawkins, Bowen’s amateur team coach viewed as a quasi-agent in the investigation, was on campus last May. Pitino defends that decision in the affidavit, saying Dawkins “is not a sports agent.

Pitino says the board’s claims in its October 4 letter “impugn my integrity, honesty, and commitment to ethics in sports. I reject those assertions. I will fight tirelessly to defend my reputation.”

READ THE DOCUMENTS: https://t.co/mJb0ZUvIeR

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

