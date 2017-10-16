Radcliff man arrested after serious crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff man arrested after serious crash

Posted: Updated:
Danny Torres (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Danny Torres (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man has been arrested weeks after authorities say he was involved in a car accident that left another man with serious injuries.

According to an arrest report, the crash took place on Sept. 10, just before 1 a.m., in Hardin County.

Police say 32-year-old Danny Torres was intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle. A passenger in the second vehicle had to be flown to University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries as a result of that crash.

When the victim arrived, he was treated for several injuries, including a brain bleed.

"The victim continues to have long-term effects from the intraparenchymal hemorrhage, including seizures," the arrest report states.

Torres was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.