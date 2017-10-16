Radcliff man arrested after serious crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man has been arrested weeks after authorities say he was involved in a car accident that left another man with serious injuries.

According to an arrest report, the crash took place on Sept. 10, just before 1 a.m., in Hardin County.

Police say 32-year-old Danny Torres was intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle. A passenger in the second vehicle had to be flown to University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries as a result of that crash.

When the victim arrived, he was treated for several injuries, including a brain bleed.

"The victim continues to have long-term effects from the intraparenchymal hemorrhage, including seizures," the arrest report states.

Torres was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

