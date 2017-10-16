Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jeffersonville man believed to be in extreme danger.

Police in Jeffersonville are searching for 66-year-old Nyle Hepfer. According to police, he was last seen Sunday around 7:15 p.m. in Jeffersonville.

Authorities describe Hepfer as a white male and say he is 6'0, weighs 270 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Hepfer was last seen wearing an orange pullover, jeans and white tennis shoes, according to authorities. Police say he has a tattoo of a rose on his right forearm.

He may require medical assistance, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about Hepfer's whereabouts is asked to call Jeffersonville Police at 812-246-6996 or 911.

