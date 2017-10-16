UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing Jeffersonville man f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing Jeffersonville man found


Image Source: Indiana State Police Image Source: Indiana State Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert for a missing Jeffersonville man has been canceled after he was safely located.

Police in Jeffersonville were searching for 66-year-old Nyle Hepfer.

The alert was issued Monday after he was last seen Sunday around 7:15 p.m. Authorities canceled the alert on Monday just before 4:30 p.m.

A Clark County dispatcher tells WDRB Hepfer is safe, though officials have not said exactly where Hepfer was found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

