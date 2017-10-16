POLICE: Drunk Louisville man grabbed U of L employee inside parking garage

An arrest report says the suspect grabbed the victim and ordered her to come with him.More >>
Police say the victim sustained a brain bleed and continues to suffer seizures as a result of the crash.More >>
Police say he handed the teller a handwritten note containing threats to that teller's family...More >>
A Texas man has been arrested after police say he admitted to stealing more than $1 million worth of fajitas over a 9-year period.More >>
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.More >>
Authorities have not issued any information about a suspect.More >>
A man was reportedly shot in the chest just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.More >>
The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.More >>
