POLICE: Drunk Louisville man grabbed U of L employee inside park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Drunk Louisville man grabbed U of L employee inside parking garage

Posted: Updated:
Wesley Lynch (Image Source:Louisville Metro Corrections) Wesley Lynch (Image Source:Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested last week after police say he grabbed a U of L employee inside a parking garage on the school's campus.

Wesley Lynch, 28, was arrested Friday in the 2100 block of South Floyd Street, near East Brandeis Avenue and West Cardinal Boulevard.

An arrest report says Lynch grabbed the victim and ordered her to come with him.

Police say the victim screamed and ran towards a police post located near the parking garage.

According to police, Lynch then ran down South Floyd Street. Authorities say he ran across railroad tracks and jumped a fence at the Student Activity Center, before he was arrested.

Investigators say Lynch was ordered to stop several times by officers, but he refused. Authorities say an officer was hurt while trying to capture Lynch.

Police say Lynch "smelled of alcoholic beverages." Officials say he admitted to consuming several beers.

Lynch is charged with alcohol intoxication, fourth-degree assault and fleeing and evading.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.