POLICE: Drunk Louisville man grabbed U of L employee inside parking garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested last week after police say he grabbed a U of L employee inside a parking garage on the school's campus.

Wesley Lynch, 28, was arrested Friday in the 2100 block of South Floyd Street, near East Brandeis Avenue and West Cardinal Boulevard.

An arrest report says Lynch grabbed the victim and ordered her to come with him.

Police say the victim screamed and ran towards a police post located near the parking garage.

According to police, Lynch then ran down South Floyd Street. Authorities say he ran across railroad tracks and jumped a fence at the Student Activity Center, before he was arrested.

Investigators say Lynch was ordered to stop several times by officers, but he refused. Authorities say an officer was hurt while trying to capture Lynch.

Police say Lynch "smelled of alcoholic beverages." Officials say he admitted to consuming several beers.

Lynch is charged with alcohol intoxication, fourth-degree assault and fleeing and evading.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.