Doubts shed on story of Louisville corrections officer who fired gun in Kroger parking lot

During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.

Polygraph report says Pitino didn't know of payment to recruit's family

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.

LMPD investigating fatal shooting after man found in an alley behind a home

Among the schools reviewing their programs are Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California; each had assistant coaches arrested as part of the sting.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.

The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville corrections officer who shot at a suspected shoplifter in a grocery store parking lot claims his life was in danger at the time, but cracks in his story are causing some to doubt his claims.

He says it was an accident, but not everyone believes he's telling the truth, and those doubts are jeopardizing his job.

Outraged and outspoken, Bridget Kolb watched the chaos unfold at the Highlands Kroger at 2440 Bardstown Road last Wednesday with her 6-year-old son by her side.

"There was a gun pulled in a grocery store parking lot, and I was outraged by that," she said. "I hope others are outraged too."

Kolb said her son heard the ruckus.

"He did," Kolb said. "He asked what that sound was."

Police say Louisville Metro Corrections officer John Thomas fired his gun at a suspected shoplifter.

"I didn't see anyone in imminent danger," said Kolb. "I don't see anyone's life threatened."

Minutes after the parking lot gunfire, the weapon was still on his hip.

Kolb says she didn't see the car move toward the officer at all.

We now know Kolb may have seen the truth. Two top law enforcement officials say Kroger's security footage does not match the off-duty officer's story of an accidental shooting.

It's troubling for FOP President Tracy Dotson, who last week said, "He evaded a suspect trying to run over him with his car, and in the process of that, accidentally fired as he was getting out of the way, for his life."

But today, his words told a different story.

"I have also been made aware of a conflicting statement," Dotson said. "I would agree to you that there have been some irregularities compared to the on-scene statements compared to what the ongoing investigation is turning up."

Sources say the video shows Thomas shooting on purpose into the back of a car as it drove away with a young child in the back seat.

"We hope that's not the case, and again, it's an ongoing investigation," Dotson said. "But if that is the case, it would be highly disappointing."

Louisville Metro Corrections denied an Open Records Request for that Kroger surveillance video, citing the fact that it was still part of an open investigation. Thomas has been suspended without pay, and sources say the contents of that video are the reason.

Thomas has only been on the job at Louisville Metro Corrections for about six months. Now he's on the wrong side of the law, under investigation for wanton endangerment.

"I just don't know why a gun was pulled," Kolb said.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.