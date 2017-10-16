Violent night in Louisville leaves 2 dead, neighbors fearing for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Violent night in Louisville leaves 2 dead, neighbors fearing for safety

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A violent night in west Louisville left several people shot, two of them killed, in under an hour. 

The violence began around midnight Monday when LMPD responded to Rowan Avenue in the Portland neighborhood

"When officers arrived, they located a black male inside a home that had been shot,” LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. 

Police said the man died on the scene and did not release any information about a suspect. 

Just about an hour later, around 1 a.m., shots rang out in an alley behind Northwestern Parkway near West Market Street in the Shawnee neighborhood. 

"The shots that I heard last night, it was so eerie, that like I knew someone had been shot,” said Sherita Kilgore, who lived nearby in the Shawnee neighborhood. "The person that was shot, it's like their soul was crying out. And I jumped to my feet, and I just knew someone had been murdered.”

Kilgore said after she heard the shots, she checked her home to make sure her family was safe. She said she did not see anything outside her window until after police arrived on scene. 

Police found a man in an alleyway who had been shot. He died on the scene. 

"It was someone's child, someone's son, someone's brother,” Kilgore said. 

The victim's family lives in the area, and neighbors there said they are emotional.

"I'm shook up right now," one person said. "I'm shaking. I still want to cry."

The neighbor would only speak to WDRB News under the promise of anonymity, fearing retaliation for speaking about what she heard overnight. 

"Just for getting on the news and speaking about something that woke me up out of my sleep,” she said. “I fear for my life. That's the truth." 

Others in the area fear someone they love could become the next victim of Louisville's gun violence. Kilgore said the violence is getting closer and closer to home. 

"It has to stop,” Kilgore said. "You're just afraid that eventually it’s going to hit your household. It does have to stop." 

A person was also shot in the leg in the Parkland neighborhood around 1 a.m. They were transported to University Hospital and police have not released any additional details about their condition. 

Police have not shared any information about suspects. If you know anything that could help LMPD solve these crimes, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.