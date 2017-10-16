Mother of fallen KSP trooper donates duffle bags to children in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of fallen KSP trooper donates duffle bags to children in foster care

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Kentucky State Police Twitter account) (Image Courtesy: Kentucky State Police Twitter account)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of fallen Kentucky State Police trooper Joseph "Cameron" Ponder is paying tribute to her son by helping children in foster care.

Brenda Tiffany donated duffle bags Monday to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the state agency that serves children in foster care, according to a news release from KSP.

On Sept. 13, 2015, Ponder was shot and killed by Joseph Johnson-Shanks in Lyon County.

Leaders from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, KSP and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet were on hand at KSP's headquarters in Frankfort to receive the donation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.