Medical mystery sends 7-year-old Elizabethtown boy into deep, 11 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Medical mystery sends 7-year-old Elizabethtown boy into deep, 11-day sleep

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wyatt Shaw is that kid you see at a wedding having a better time than the adults.

"He stole the last dance," said Amy Shaw, Wyatt's mother. "He took the bride away from the groom."

After a long night like that, Amy expected a tired 7 year old ... but never what happened next.

"It was horrible," she said.

Wyatt has been admitted at Norton Children's hospital since the first week of October. The story gets scary after that sleepy Sunday post-wedding.

"Monday I tried to wake him up, and he fell back to sleep," Shaw said. "(I'd say), 'Wyatt, Wyatt, Wyatt!' And he fell back to sleep again."

Wyatt wouldn't wake up for 11 days.

The tough Elizabethtown boy is having trouble talking and walking today, but he's improving and is well aware of his story. The only thing he doesn't understand is the medical mystery.

His doctor's don't either. 

"Every test they did came back clear," Shaw said.

Medication usually used for helping with seizures got him to wake up, still some of the best physicians in the country are stumped about his condition.

"They said, 'We'll probably never know, but we're just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,'" Shaw said.

Until then, his family will be by his side, leaning on their faith, until Wyatt is back to that energetic kid at a wedding, letting loose.

A benefit concert will be held for Wyatt and his family Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Northside Hall in Radcliff. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.