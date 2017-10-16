Medical mystery sends 7-year-old Elizabethtown boy into deep, 11-day sleep

During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.

Polygraph report says Pitino didn't know of payment to recruit's family

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.

Among the schools reviewing their programs are Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California; each had assistant coaches arrested as part of the sting.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wyatt Shaw is that kid you see at a wedding having a better time than the adults.

"He stole the last dance," said Amy Shaw, Wyatt's mother. "He took the bride away from the groom."

After a long night like that, Amy expected a tired 7 year old ... but never what happened next.

"It was horrible," she said.

Wyatt has been admitted at Norton Children's hospital since the first week of October. The story gets scary after that sleepy Sunday post-wedding.

"Monday I tried to wake him up, and he fell back to sleep," Shaw said. "(I'd say), 'Wyatt, Wyatt, Wyatt!' And he fell back to sleep again."

Wyatt wouldn't wake up for 11 days.

The tough Elizabethtown boy is having trouble talking and walking today, but he's improving and is well aware of his story. The only thing he doesn't understand is the medical mystery.

His doctor's don't either.

"Every test they did came back clear," Shaw said.

Medication usually used for helping with seizures got him to wake up, still some of the best physicians in the country are stumped about his condition.

"They said, 'We'll probably never know, but we're just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,'" Shaw said.

Until then, his family will be by his side, leaning on their faith, until Wyatt is back to that energetic kid at a wedding, letting loose.

A benefit concert will be held for Wyatt and his family Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Northside Hall in Radcliff.

