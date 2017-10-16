Committee expected to vote on rezoning property Tuesday for Pros - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Committee expected to vote on rezoning property Tuesday for Prospect Cove

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Metro Council Planning and Zoning Committee is expected to discuss the rezoning proposals for an affordable senior housing complex Tuesday afternoon.

Prospect Cove would be built inside Metro Louisville limits, right next to the Prospect city limits, along Timber Ridge Drive. The developer, LDG, described the complex as four stories with nearly 200 units designed for residents at least 55 years old. Rent prices would be in the $700 range, and residents could not make more than $42,000 per year.

The planning commission gave its unanimous approval in August to re-zone the property for Prospect Cove. Next, the planning and zoning committee is expected to take a vote Tuesday whether or not to recommend the re-zoning plans to Metro Council. If the plans are recommended to Metro Council, members will take a vote.

If Metro Council passes the plans, LDG expects the complex could be built in a couple years. However, there is a chance the plans could be delayed even if it makes it through the governmental hurdles.

“As long as the city of Prospect does not challenge the approvals in court or sue us, which they have pretty much promised to do,” said Michael Gross, the LDG development leader for Prospect Cove.

If Prospect takes legal action to challenge the plans, it could delay the project by at least a few years, Gross said. The mayor of Prospect said the city opposes the plan because of the “massive size,” not because it is affordable housing or for seniors.

The planning and zoning committee meeting is open to the public, but there is no time set aside for public comment. LDG plans to have a representative at the meeting along with current residents of some of the other senior complexes in town. Prospect’s mayor said there will also be representatives from the city at the meeting.

