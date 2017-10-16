Suspected shoplifter at St. Matthews business causes rollover cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspected shoplifter at St. Matthews business causes rollover crash on I-64

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected shoplifter in St. Matthews allegedly caused a crash on I-64 West near Cannons Lane on Monday evening.

St. Matthew Police said it received a call just before 5:30 p.m. about shoplifters at Quest Outdoors on Shelbyville Road. When officers arrived, they saw a suspected shoplifter get in a car and drive off.

After a brief chase, the St. Matthews officer stopped the pursuit. However, on I-64, the driver sideswiped another vehicle and overturned.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.