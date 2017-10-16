KSP searching for Louisville man who escaped while being taken t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP searching for Louisville man who escaped while being taken to jail

Posted: Updated:
Shawn Cochran Shawn Cochran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a Louisville man who escaped while being transported to jail.

Shawn Cochran, 25, was being taken from Green County to the Taylor County Jail on Monday when he escaped from custody near the Campbellsville Taylor County Water Company on South Central Avenue in Campbellsville.

Cochran is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen near wearing orange pants, a gray shirt and one shoe. He was handcuffed with his hands in front of his body.

He also fled from police last month and was charged with burglary, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking - auto, reckless driving, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and parole violation.

If you have any information on his Cochran's whereabouts, you're asked to call KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.

