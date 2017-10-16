KDF looking for Pegasus Parade participants - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KDF looking for Pegasus Parade participants

Posted: Updated:
A look at the crowds waiting for the Pegasus Parade to begin A look at the crowds waiting for the Pegasus Parade to begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all parade participants: the Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for you.

Registration for next year's Pegasus Parade officially opened online Monday. Organizers are looking for equestrians, specialty units, marching bands, inflatables and floats.

It will mark the 63rd annual event which will go down Broadway on May 3.

For a list of rules and restrictions, click here. The deadline for entries is Jan. 31.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

