Indiana's first riverboat casino closes, will reopen in nearby land-based facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evansville's Tropicana Casino is in the process of moving from water to land.

Monday was the last day for gambling on the Tropicana Riverboat. The gaming equipment will now housed across the street in a land-based facility.

"The biggest benefit will be that it is accessible from both our hotels, from our parking garage and our conference center," said Andy Herbertz, manager of advertising and public relations. "Easy access in and out. And of course it's 45,000 square feet of gaming, all on one level."

The Tropicana was Indiana’s first riverboat casino when it opened in late 1995 as Casino Aztar. The casino had to get special permission from the state to make the move from water to land.

The new Tropicana is set to open Oct. 27.

