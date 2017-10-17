Teen convicted in 2014 Fern Creek High School shooting denied shock probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teen convicted of shooting another teen at Fern Creek High School in September of 2014 will remain behind bars.

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney says Andre Banks, 19, was denied shock probation on October 10.

In March of this year, Banks' probation was revoked after officials say he had been in possession of a handgun while on probation.

On March 30, 2015, Banks pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Banks will remain behind bars to serve an 18-year prison sentence.

