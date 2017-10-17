3 elementary students taken to hospital after school bus crash i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 elementary students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three elementary students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries this morning after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash with a car. 

According to Erin M. Bojorquez, supervisor of communications for Greater Clark County Schools, bus #124 was taking 30 students to Riverside Elementary School before the collision on Laurel Drive in front of the school around 8:45 a.m. 

Bojorquez says the students had "minor injuries."

