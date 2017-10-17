POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary by smoking meth

Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.More >>
Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.More >>
Banks will remain behind bars to serve an 18-year prison sentence.More >>
Banks will remain behind bars to serve an 18-year prison sentence.More >>
Police have not released any information about any suspects.More >>
Police have not released any information about any suspects.More >>
An arrest report says the suspect grabbed the victim and ordered her to come with him.More >>
An arrest report says the suspect grabbed the victim and ordered her to come with him.More >>
Police say the victim sustained a brain bleed and continues to suffer seizures as a result of the crash.More >>
Police say the victim sustained a brain bleed and continues to suffer seizures as a result of the crash.More >>
Police say he handed the teller a handwritten note containing threats to that teller's family...More >>
Police say he handed the teller a handwritten note containing threats to that teller's family...More >>
A Texas man has been arrested after police say he admitted to stealing more than $1 million worth of fajitas over a 9-year period.More >>
A Texas man has been arrested after police say he admitted to stealing more than $1 million worth of fajitas over a 9-year period.More >>
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.More >>
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.More >>