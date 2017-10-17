POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after celebrating their 12-year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary by smoking meth

Harrison and Crystol Thomas (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Harrison and Crystol Thomas (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff Police say a Hardin County couple's 12-year wedding anniversary plans were just plain illegal.

According to arrest reports, they celebrated their anniversary by smoking methamphetamine with a 2-year-old nearby.

Police say they were sent to a home on W. Vine Street, near S. Logsdon Parkway, in Radcliff, at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, to investigate a report of some sort of domestic violence situation taking place.

When they arrived, police say they found 37-year-old Harrison Thomas and his wife, 36-year-old Crystol Thomas, "manifestly under the influence of methamphetamine" with a 2-year-old nearby. 

Inside a bedroom of the home, police allegedly found several pipes, needles, marijuana and functioning power tools, all of which the 2-year-old had access to.

Police say Harrison Thomas told officers that they had been using methamphetamine since 8 a.m. the previous day because it was their 12-year wedding anniversary.

Both Harrison and Crystol Thomas were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

