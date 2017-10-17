UPDATE: One lane of I-65N near Brooks exit open after truck over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: One lane of I-65N near Brooks exit open after truck overturns

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One northbound lane of Interstate 65 in Bullitt County has reopened after a cement mixer overturned at mile marker 120. That's about a mile south of the Brooks exit. 

Chris Jesse, spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says the area is now reduced to one lane, so expect heavy traffic and delays.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

