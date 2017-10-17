Record number of degrees conferred by Ky. universities, colleges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's public and independent colleges and universities have conferred a record number of degrees and credentials during the 2016-17 school year.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says 70,146 degrees and credentials were conferred.

This is an increase of 6.6. percent from the previous year and a 34.8 percent increase from 10 years ago.

The report says there have been one-year increases for both career-oriented certificates and degrees at the associate, bachelor, master and doctoral levels.

Click here for more information about the conferred degrees.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.