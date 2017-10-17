Putting out fires the right way during National Fire Prevention - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Putting out fires the right way during National Fire Prevention Month

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - October is National Fire Prevention Month.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some professionals for some fire safety advice.

Koorsen Fire & Security has been in the fire protection business since 1946. The company incorporates high-tech training tools to teach the proper technique to extinguish a fire.

There are different ways to handle combustible materials, flammable liquids and gases.

Click here to contact Koorsen Fire & Security.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.