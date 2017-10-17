Putting out fires the right way during National Fire Prevention Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - October is National Fire Prevention Month.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some professionals for some fire safety advice.
Koorsen Fire & Security has been in the fire protection business since 1946. The company incorporates high-tech training tools to teach the proper technique to extinguish a fire.
There are different ways to handle combustible materials, flammable liquids and gases.
Click here to contact Koorsen Fire & Security.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.