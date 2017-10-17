Putting out fires the right way during National Fire Prevention Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - October is National Fire Prevention Month.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some professionals for some fire safety advice.

Koorsen Fire & Security has been in the fire protection business since 1946. The company incorporates high-tech training tools to teach the proper technique to extinguish a fire.

There are different ways to handle combustible materials, flammable liquids and gases.

Click here to contact Koorsen Fire & Security.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.