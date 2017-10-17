Louisville man turns heads with Jeep rigged to look like bloody clown is driving

He claims it was an accident and his life was in danger -- but not everyone is buying his story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tricking people is a real treat for one Louisville man.

Wherever Andrew Johnson goes people stop and stare.

"I have people stopping in front of me in traffic taking pictures which is hilarious, people climbing out of sun roof of their cars to take pictures," Johnson said.

"I had a firetruck pull me over, so they could take pictures. I had never been pulled over by a firetruck before."

It is because of his Jeep that is covered in blood with a clown at the wheel.

"A lot of people don't even see me driving. People will sit there and yell at him and yell at him and people will say, 'My gosh! I didn't see you in there,'" Johnson said.

The clown is fake, designed to look like the clown named Pennywise from the movie "It."

Also fake? The clown's steering wheel. It is a European Jeep, so the actual driver -- Johnson -- is on the other side doing the driving. It looks like the clown is driving.

"In all of the Jeeps that I make, I make it so you cannot see me. It's just part of the illusion," Johnson explained.

The Jeep is covered in theatrical blood for added effect.

"I have to watch Marc or Jude every morning to see if it's going to rain, because if it rains it looks like a murder scene in my driveway and when the rain's done I have to come out and spray it with blood again," Johnson laughed.

It is not his first prank Jeep. We featured him in 2015 with his sidekick Mr. Bonz. A mechanic by trade, he got bored and now has three European Jeeps to have fun with.

"I get a lot of, 'What is wrong with you?' I get that a lot," Johnson laughed.

About a year-and-a-half ago, Johnson was diagnosed with a terminal illness. The prognosis is fair and he says it has really just fueled his fun.

"I could sit at home, feel sorry for myself, oh why me? Nope, I'm not going to do it. I'm going to go out and be happy," said Johnson.

So if you see Johnson in his Jeep, feel free to safely take a picture, and Johnson says, do not be afraid of the clown.

"You have to have a very sick, twisted sense of humor," said Johnson.

Johnson plans to do a Nightmare before Christmas theme that is kid-friendly. He says to look for it in the coming months.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.