Trucker with Louisville ties admits guilt in smuggling ring that killed at least 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trucker with ties to Louisville has admitted to having a role in human smuggling ring that killed at least 10 people in Texas.



James Matthew Bradley Jr. pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy and one count of transporting immigrants resulting in death.

In July, San Antonio Police found his sweltering semi outside a Walmart, packed with dozens of immigrants. Ten of those immigrants were dead.

Bradley could get life in prison when he is sentenced in January.

