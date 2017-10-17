Kentucky AG offers tips to prevent elderly from becoming scam victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is working to prevent senior citizens from being scammed.
Many scammers are sophisticated criminals, and senior citizens are easy targets.
That's why Beshear met with a group of senior citizens Tuesday morning at Beargrass Christian Church in Saint Matthews to discuss ways to avoid becoming a scam victim.
"I guarantee most of you have already had at least one call scam this morning, if not the previous day," Beshear said. "Last year, our seniors lost over $37 billion in elder financial abuse -- $37-billion -- so it is a huge criminal enterprise."
Earlier this year, Beshear and his Office of Senior Protection teamed up with AARP of Kentucky and members of the local church community to launch a series of Scam Alerts to help better protect the state's senior citizens from numerous scams.
Beshear says whether it's a phony free cruise or something more serious -- many con artists set out to steal a victim's money or identity. These scams come in the mail and over the phone.
Dishonest scammers also tend to prey on emotions.
Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim:
Beshear also recommends putting your number on a do-not-call list.
Kentuckians should report suspected scams to the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257 or file a consumer complaint online.
Click here to sign up for Beahear’s Scam Alerts program.
