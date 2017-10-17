Kentucky AG offers tips to prevent elderly from becoming scam victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is working to prevent senior citizens from being scammed.

Many scammers are sophisticated criminals, and senior citizens are easy targets.

That's why Beshear met with a group of senior citizens Tuesday morning at Beargrass Christian Church in Saint Matthews to discuss ways to avoid becoming a scam victim.

"I guarantee most of you have already had at least one call scam this morning, if not the previous day," Beshear said. "Last year, our seniors lost over $37 billion in elder financial abuse -- $37-billion -- so it is a huge criminal enterprise."

Earlier this year, Beshear and his Office of Senior Protection teamed up with AARP of Kentucky and members of the local church community to launch a series of Scam Alerts to help better protect the state's senior citizens from numerous scams.

Beshear says whether it's a phony free cruise or something more serious -- many con artists set out to steal a victim's money or identity. These scams come in the mail and over the phone.

Dishonest scammers also tend to prey on emotions.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim:

If you receive a phone call from someone you don't know asking for money or personal info, hang up immediately.

Never pay in advance.

Do not wire money wire money or send re-loadable credit or gift cards to anyone you don’t know.

If it sounds too good to be true -- it probably is.

Beshear also recommends putting your number on a do-not-call list.

Kentuckians should report suspected scams to the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257 or file a consumer complaint online.

Click here to sign up for Beahear’s Scam Alerts program.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.