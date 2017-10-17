Relatives of murdered Delphi, Indiana teens appear on 'Dr. Oz' s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Relatives of murdered Delphi, Indiana teens appear on 'Dr. Oz' show

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relatives of two Delphi, Indiana teens who were found murdered on a hiking trail appeared on the "Dr. Oz." show.

The mother of 13-year-old Abby Williams and the grandparents of 14-year-old Libby German appeared on the program Tuesday afternoon.

The girls' relatives discussed the ongoing investigation.

Police say they have DNA evidence in the teens' murders, but they are still searching for a match.

The teens were found dead in February.

A picture of the suspect and recording of his voice was found on one of the girls' cell phones.

Officials say they have received thousands of tips, but no arrests have been made in the case.

