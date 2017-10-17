Relatives of murdered Delphi, Indiana teens to appear on 'Dr. Oz - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Relatives of murdered Delphi, Indiana teens to appear on 'Dr. Oz' show

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relatives of two Delphi, Indiana teens who were found murdered on a hiking trail will appear on the "Dr. Oz." show.

The mother of 13-year-old Abby Williams and the grandparents of 14-year-old Libby German will appear on the program Tuesday afternoon.

The girls' relatives will discuss the ongoing investigation.

The full episode airs on WDRB at 2 p.m. 

