VIDEO: Racecar drivers arrested after mashup, fight in Anderson, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two race car drivers in Anderson, Indiana, were arrested after getting into a fist fight.

Video shows a solid black car spinning around after it is hit by a car labeled with the number 33. The driver of the black car then charges his car at the number 33 car, and drives on top of that car.

The driver of the number 33 car then gets out and starts punching the other driver.

A few minutes later, a police officer arrives and uses his tazer to subdue the man who was driving the number 33 car.

Both drivers were arrested. One was charged with disorderly conduct and the other was charged with criminal recklessness.

