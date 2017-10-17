Wednesday's board of trustees meeting could decide fate of U of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wednesday's board of trustees meeting could decide fate of U of L's Tom Jurich

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The big announcements from the University of Louisville this week could be far from over. The fate of Athletic Director Tom Jurich may be decided on Wednesday during the board of trustees meeting.

Jurich has been on paid leave since late September. He'll go through a similar proceeding to the one former head coach Rick Pitino did on Monday, but the outcome may be different. 

In Jurich's favor, several high-profile names in the city have pledged their support to the suspended athletics director. Just last week, Lonnie Ali, Jim Patterson, and Doctor Mark Lynn wrote an open letter to the city saying how good Jurich has been for U of L. 

Even Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has said he's not sure if Jurich should be done. 

"He also has due process protections in his contract that would make firing him difficult and timely, or expensive," explained WDRB business reporter Chris Otts.

It's also important to note the moves the University has already made. Otts says the fact that an acting athletics director was named could signal the hope for a long-term change in that position.

Wednesday's meeting starts just after 1 p.m.

