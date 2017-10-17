Pizza Hut waited 2 weeks to warn customers about data breach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza Hut waited nearly two weeks to tell customers that their personal information might be at risk after a data breach.

The company says it suffered a data breach on Oct.1 and 2.

Hackers reportedly got away with credit card data -- including numbers, expiration dates and security codes -- zip codes, email and delivery addresses. About 60,000 customers are said to have been affected.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut told FOX Business that it "notified customers in less than two weeks, while the standard has been 30+ days with some extending as long as eight months before customers were notified."

Several customers say they've had their back accounts cleared or suffered other financial damage.

The company is offering one year of free credit monitoring through Kroll Information Assurance to affected customers.

