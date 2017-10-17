R&B star and Louisville native Bryson Tiller scores 7 nomination - WDRB 41 Louisville News

R&B star and Louisville native Bryson Tiller scores 7 nominations at 2017 Soul Train Awards

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- R&B sensation and Louisville native Bryson Tiller is garnering more mainstream recognition.

Billboard reports that Tiller is nominated for seven 2017 Soul Train Awards. He's tied with singer Solange for the most nominations at this year's ceremony.

He is nominated as the year's Best R&B/Soul Male Artist.

Tiller is also nominated in several categories as a featured artist on the hit song "Wild Thoughts," including Video of the Year, the Rhythm & Bars Award, Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration. He shares the nominations for "Wild Thoughts" with main artist Dj Khaled and Rihanna, who is also featured on the single.

Tiller scored a second nomination in the Best Collaboration category for the song "Insecure." He shares this nomination with singer Jazmine Sullivan.

Other artists up for awards this year include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige and Beyonce.

This year's Soul Train Awards will air on BET on Nov. 26.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.