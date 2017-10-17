POLICE: Southern Kentucky man wanted for burglary arrested after - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Southern Kentucky man wanted for burglary arrested after falling asleep in dumpster

Posted: Updated:
Dalton Brown (source: Laurel County Jail via WKYT) Dalton Brown (source: Laurel County Jail via WKYT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a southern Kentucky man wanted for burglary fell asleep in a dumpster -- and then woke up in a garbage truck. 

Laurel County officials arrested Dalton Brown overnight. They say he likely got in the dumpster to get out of the cold.

After the dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck, police say Brown woke up a few miles down the road and quickly climbed out.

Police were called and learned Brown was wanted out of Jackson County for burglary charges.

The sanitation department says Brown is lucky because he could have been crushed to death. 

Brown is being held at the Laurel County jail. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

