All lanes of I-65N reopen after truck overturns near Brooks exit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All lanes of I-65N reopen after truck overturns near Brooks exit in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Bullitt County have reopened after a cement mixer overturned early Tuesday. 

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Chris Jesse, it happened around 10 a.m. at mile marker 120. That's about a mile south of the Brooks exit. 

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area for about five hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Jesse says all lanes reopened around 2:30 p.m. 

