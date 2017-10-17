Thursday is deadline for cities to apply to become home for new Amazon headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline for cities to apply to become the home of Amazon's new headquarters is Thursday.

And some mayors are going to great lengths to get noticed.

Amazon says it will invest $5 billion and create as many as 50,000 jobs in the chosen city.

In Birmingham, Alabama, city officials constructed giant Amazon boxes all around the city in an effort to attract attention.

The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri purchased 1,000 items from Amazon online and posted reviews of each one.

Officials in Stonecrest, Georgia have even gone as far to propose changing the locality's name to "Amazon."

Louisville has also submitted a bid to become Amazon's new home.

There's no word on when Amazon will make the final decision.



