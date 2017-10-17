Lawsuit: During struggle over gun, firefighter killed handcuffed prisoner 'execution style'

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.More >>
Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.More >>
Police have not released any information about any suspects.More >>
Police have not released any information about any suspects.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.More >>
Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
Wyatt Shaw's condition has doctors baffled.More >>
Wyatt Shaw's condition has doctors baffled.More >>
Kentucky State Police is searching for a Louisville man who escaped while being transported to jail.More >>
Kentucky State Police is searching for a Louisville man who escaped while being transported to jail.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.More >>
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>