OPINION: Metro Caucus To Provide Bigger Voice in Frankfort

By: Sarah Davasher-Wisdom

COO, Greater Louisville Inc.

For decades, Frankfort has left Greater Louisville in the cold when it comes to pivotal priorities and initiatives that impact our region, the economic engine of the Commonwealth. Many business leaders and citizens have felt underrepresented and overburdened by legislative action occurring just 50 miles down the interstate. With the formation of the Louisville Metropolitan Caucus, we are hopeful for big changes.

The Louisville Metropolitan Caucus is a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators from not just Jefferson, but Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties. It will give a powerful voice to the issues facing metropolitan, micropolitian, and suburban areas. Greater Louisville faces unique challenges on issues like education, workforce development, real estate, taxes, and energy. The Louisville Metropolitan Caucus will provide a forum for legislators to discuss these issues and seek out solutions.

This caucus has been a GLI priority for several years and we are proud of its formation, but now the real work begins. 2018's General Assembly is not only a two-year budget session, but legislators will also determine the road budget for the next six years. With conversations around tax reform growing, we need our lawmakers to be on the same page, regardless of party, to make sure Greater Louisville has a prominent seat at the table. We won't take a victory lap until the work is done to benefit our city and our region.

I'm Sarah Davasher-Wisdom and that's my Point of View.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.