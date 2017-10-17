Rick Pitino sues Adidas for 'outrageous' conduct in basketball scandal

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The big announcements from the University of Louisville this week could be far from over.More >>
The big announcements from the University of Louisville this week could be far from over.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.More >>
During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.More >>
Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.More >>
Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.More >>