Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man named as a person of interest in the murders of two Delphi, Indiana teens appeared in court in Colorado on Monday.

Daniel Nations appeared in court to face a charge of felony menacing. Police say he threatened hikers with a hatchet on a trail in Colorado. 

Nations was silent during his court appearance.

Indiana State Police traveled to Colorado to question Nations about the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes Nations as a suspect in German and Williams' deaths.

