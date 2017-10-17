Churchill Downs aiming to add more seating and parking spaces by - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs aiming to add more seating and parking spaces by 2018 Kentucky Derby



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is under construction with two major projects.

The first project underway adds more outdoor and indoor seating, as well as building 36 new luxury suites. The project will cost $36 million and is expected to be finished by the 2018 Kentucky Derby. 

The second project to create a larger parking lot is still awaiting final approval by Louisville Metro Council. Churchill Downs recently purchased an extra 55 acres on the west side of the track for the purpose of a new paved parking lot. While the project is awaiting approval, crews are preparing the land for the anticipated construction. 

In order to pave the new lot, Churchill Downs would need to close six streets and seven alleys. The Planning and Zoning Committee voted Tuesday to recommend Metro Council approval the proposal. The full Metro Council is expected to vote at the next meeting. 

Although the parking would be larger, a spokesperson for Churchill Downs said it would only add around 100 parking spaces. That would bring the total number of parking spaces on the property to around 4,600.

Along with more parking spots, 900 trees would planted and a rain garden would be built. Crews would also build two underground retention systems to help with storm water drainage. 

Again, information for the parking lot project is preliminary. Metro Council would need to approve the plans for it to move forward. If it is approved, Churchill Downs expects half the project to be finished by next year's Kentucky Derby and then fully completed by next fall. 

