Churchill Downs aiming to add more seating and parking spaces by 2018 Kentucky Derby

The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

IMAGES | Louisville man turns heads with Jeep rigged to look like bloody clown is driving

Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.

Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.

CRAWFORD | At the end of Pitino's Louisville line, a look back at the ride

Police have not released any information about any suspects.

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is under construction with two major projects.

The first project underway adds more outdoor and indoor seating, as well as building 36 new luxury suites. The project will cost $36 million and is expected to be finished by the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

The second project to create a larger parking lot is still awaiting final approval by Louisville Metro Council. Churchill Downs recently purchased an extra 55 acres on the west side of the track for the purpose of a new paved parking lot. While the project is awaiting approval, crews are preparing the land for the anticipated construction.

In order to pave the new lot, Churchill Downs would need to close six streets and seven alleys. The Planning and Zoning Committee voted Tuesday to recommend Metro Council approval the proposal. The full Metro Council is expected to vote at the next meeting.

Although the parking would be larger, a spokesperson for Churchill Downs said it would only add around 100 parking spaces. That would bring the total number of parking spaces on the property to around 4,600.

Along with more parking spots, 900 trees would planted and a rain garden would be built. Crews would also build two underground retention systems to help with storm water drainage.

Again, information for the parking lot project is preliminary. Metro Council would need to approve the plans for it to move forward. If it is approved, Churchill Downs expects half the project to be finished by next year's Kentucky Derby and then fully completed by next fall.

