Sacred Heart and Trinity play charity lacrosse game to honor murdered U of L student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two high school lacrosse programs faced off Tuesday night in honor of a murdered University of Louisville student.

The Sacred Heart Academy girls took on the Trinity boys in the annual "Rock the Heart" charity game. The money raised will benefit the Savannah Walker Scholarship fund at U of L.

Walker was shot and killed in March during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in Louisville, and her father said things like this keep him going.

"The lacrosse community is a small community, but it's one that's been supportive of me and my family this year," Dean Walker said. "Anything that I need, I don't even have to say it. It kind of just shows up. People who stop me on the street, who stop me and say, 'I'm thinking about you. I'm praying for you.' 

"It really has been what keeps me going. It really has."

No one has been arrested in Walker's murder.

