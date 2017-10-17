‘Hoarder’ home cleanup bid approved by Floyd County commissioners

The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.

The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.

Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.

CRAWFORD | At the end of Pitino's Louisville line, a look back at the ride

CRAWFORD | At the end of Pitino's Louisville line, a look back at the ride

Police have not released any information about any suspects.

Police have not released any information about any suspects.

IMAGES | Louisville man turns heads with Jeep rigged to look like bloody clown is driving

IMAGES | Louisville man turns heads with Jeep rigged to look like bloody clown is driving

Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.

Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence: I was placed in 'nude lineup,' told to lose weight

Jennifer Lawrence: I was placed in 'nude lineup,' told to lose weight

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.

Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Neighbors call it a textbook example of hoarding, and after years of complaints, a new plan to clean up a Floyd County home is one step closer to a reality.

“It really looks bad," said Larry Clemons, who lives nearby. "I mean, it’s a lot of trash. It really degrades the whole area."

County commissioners approved the lowest bid to clean up the property on Hausfeldt Lane on Tuesday night at a cost of $24,600.

Taxpayers are fronting the money, but the county is looking into putting a lien on the property to cover the cost.

The City of New Albany has cleaned up the home twice.

“Within a week after they cleaned it up, he started putting it back," Clemons said. "And it’s everything you could imagine."

The Floyd County Attorney, Rick Fox, said the homeowner, Jarrett Hamilton, was ordered to clean up the property.

“He has been under a court order since February to clean up the property, and at this point in time, he has done nothing,” Fox said.

Neighbors said the latest cleanup is a good thing, but they do not know how long it will last.

“They’re gonna have to make some kind of a court order to keep him from putting it back, because he will put it back again because he has done it three times,” Clemons said.

If a court order does not put the project on hold, Fox said a work order to clean up the property could be issued as soon as next week.

Hamilton was not at the meeting and could not be reached for comment.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.