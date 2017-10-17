‘Hoarder’ home cleanup bid approved by Floyd County commissioner - WDRB 41 Louisville News

‘Hoarder’ home cleanup bid approved by Floyd County commissioners

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Neighbors call it a textbook example of hoarding, and after years of complaints, a new plan to clean up a Floyd County home is one step closer to a reality.

“It really looks bad," said Larry Clemons, who lives nearby. "I mean, it’s a lot of trash. It really degrades the whole area."

County commissioners approved the lowest bid to clean up the property on Hausfeldt Lane on Tuesday night at a cost of $24,600.

Taxpayers are fronting the money, but the county is looking into putting a lien on the property to cover the cost.

The City of New Albany has cleaned up the home twice.

“Within a week after they cleaned it up, he started putting it back," Clemons said. "And it’s everything you could imagine."

The Floyd County Attorney, Rick Fox, said the homeowner, Jarrett Hamilton, was ordered to clean up the property.

“He has been under a court order since February to clean up the property, and at this point in time, he has done nothing,” Fox said.

Neighbors said the latest cleanup is a good thing, but they do not know how long it will last.   

“They’re gonna have to make some kind of a court order to keep him from putting it back, because he will put it back again because he has done it three times,” Clemons said.

If a court order does not put the project on hold, Fox said a work order to clean up the property could be issued as soon as next week.

Hamilton was not at the meeting and could not be reached for comment.

