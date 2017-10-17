Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.

The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Sources: U of L offered $1.5 million to Pitino charity in settlement bid

Sources: U of L offered $1.5 million to Pitino charity in settlement bid

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.

Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.

CRAWFORD | At the end of Pitino's Louisville line, a look back at the ride

CRAWFORD | At the end of Pitino's Louisville line, a look back at the ride

Police have not released any information about any suspects.

Police have not released any information about any suspects.

Tricking people is a real treat for one Louisville man.

Tricking people is a real treat for one Louisville man.

IMAGES | Louisville man turns heads with Jeep rigged to look like bloody clown is driving

IMAGES | Louisville man turns heads with Jeep rigged to look like bloody clown is driving

Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.

Lawrence said she felt “trapped” by the experience and allowed the harassment to happen because she “didn’t want to be a whistleblower” and thought it was what she had to do to further her career in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence: I was placed in 'nude lineup,' told to lose weight

Jennifer Lawrence: I was placed in 'nude lineup,' told to lose weight

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

BOZICH | For Rick Pitino, harsh end to Hall of Fame career

BOZICH | For Rick Pitino, harsh end to Hall of Fame career

Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.

Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.

POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary by smoking meth

POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary by smoking meth

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

The mass email was sent from a local political action committee that supports the $95 million proposed referendum. The chairman of the group was sent a letter by West Clark Community Schools Superintendent Chad Schenck, saying the directory was used improperly.

Parents were told to keep talks about schools, and Schenck said he would not discuss any emails.

Parent: "Are you running this meeting?" Schenck: "I said we're going to be civil." Parent: "I'm being civil. I ain't come over there and slap you upside the head -- what you need!"

More than 100 people showed up, and it was a heated meeting.

"If there's anybody that wants to talk and address (emails) during community input," Schenck said while shaking his head no, "I've made that statement."

Chris Rountree is the chairman of Taxpayers for West Clark schools, and his name was on that e-mail. Rountree said district leader told him he could request the directory as public record.

"I was led in the wrong direction," he said. "Unfortunately, from a school board and school corporation standpoint, I've been made the scapegoat."

Although Rountree was speaking out against central office, he still supports the $95 million vote.

The superintendent and the board are expected to discuss those emails at the next board meeting on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.