Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

Posted: Updated:

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

The mass email was sent from a local political action committee that supports the $95 million proposed referendum. The chairman of the group was sent a letter by West Clark Community Schools Superintendent Chad Schenck, saying the directory was used improperly. 

Parents were told to keep talks about schools, and Schenck said he would not discuss any emails.

Parent: "Are you running this meeting?"

Schenck: "I said we're going to be civil."

Parent: "I'm being civil. I ain't come over there and slap you upside the head -- what you need!"

More than 100 people showed up, and it was a heated meeting.

"If there's anybody that wants to talk and address (emails) during community input," Schenck said while shaking his head no, "I've made that statement."

Chris Rountree is the chairman of Taxpayers for West Clark schools, and his name was on that e-mail. Rountree said district leader told him he could request the directory as public record.

"I was led in the wrong direction," he said. "Unfortunately, from a school board and school corporation standpoint, I've been made the scapegoat."

Although Rountree was speaking out against central office, he still supports the $95 million vote. 

The superintendent and the board are expected to discuss those emails at the next board meeting on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.