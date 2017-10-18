WATCH LIVE AT 9 AM: Gov. Bevin to release plan to fix pension sy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 9 AM: Gov. Bevin to release plan to fix pension system



FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin plans to release details this morning about his proposal to fix the state's pension system.

"This is a good plan. It's one that fulfills the promise. It's one that allows people to get what it is they were promised - those that retired, those that are working towards retirement, but also preserves the system for them and for others not yet in," said Bevin.

The governor has been meeting with Republican House and Senate leaders to craft a bill. 

The state's public pension system is one of the worst funded in the nation. It's more than $30 billion in the red.

Governor Bevin's announcement is set for 9 a.m. in Frankfort. WDRB will stream the announcement live as it happens. 

Click on the video player above to watch the live stream. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

