I-65 North closing this weekend from I-264 to Spaghetti Junction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - I-65 North will be closed Friday, October 20 through Monday October 23.

The northbound lanes will close from the Watterson to Spaghetti Junction at 8:00 Friday night. They should reopen by the Monday morning commute.

It's similar to the southbound closure in September.

Crews are installing a high friction surface between the Muhammad Ali and Broadway exits in the hospital curve area.

Crews will also install new pavement joints to make the road smoother.

