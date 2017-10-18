Metro Council President says he can represent plaintiffs in LMPD Explorer sex abuse case without conflict

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.More >>
More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.More >>
Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
Neighbors call it a textbook example of hoarding, and after years of complaints, a new plan to clean up a Floyd County home is one step closer to a reality.More >>
Police say they found a 2-year-old inside the home -- and there was more than just drugs inside.More >>
"The fact that you stand to get millions of dollars has nothing to do with it?" an attorney for a retired LMPD officer asked Yates.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
