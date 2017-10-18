Go on an adventure around Louisville with 'Clueaville'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - This new event will keep you guessing and help the Home of the Innocents on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Clueaville is a unique scavenger hunt through the heart of NULU and Butchertown from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Starting at Copper & Kings, you and a team of friends will solve clues leading to some of the area's best known landmarks and end up back at Copper & Kings for the after party.

Solve puzzles, complete challenges, and compete for prizes. You'll need your smartphone to check in at different locations.

Walking is involved, so keep that in mind when coming up with team costumes.

The after party from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. includes food, drinks (including a signature cocktail) and live music by Thumper & the Plaid Rabbits.

Must be 21 and older to attend.

Proceeds benefit Home of the Innocents/

All-in ticket are $45 and include the scavenger hunt, official event t-shirt, entrance to the after party with live band and food, two drink tickets and more.

Tickets for the after party only are $30 and includes two drink tickets.

