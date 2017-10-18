21c Museum Hotel locations named some of the world's best by travel publication

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All the locations of a Louisville-based hotel chain have been named some of the best in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler.

The 21c Museum Hotel has locations in Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Cincinnati, Durham, North Carolina, Bentonville, Arkansas and Oklahoma City.

More than 300,000 readers ranked hotels based on the quality of rooms, service, food and dining, location and overall design.

The hotel plans to open an eighth location in Kansas City next year.

