WATCH LIVE | The latest on whether Tom Jurich will remain as athletics director

"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

The big announcements from the University of Louisville this week could be far from over.

Wednesday's board of trustees meeting could decide fate of U of L's Tom Jurich

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

Alleged shoplifter flees Quest Outdoors, flips car at interchange between I-64 and Cannons Lane

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin releases plan he says will fix state pension system

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber launches in Louisville with service to 3 neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is providing the latest coverage on the future of Tom Jurich.

Jurich has been on paid leave since Sept. 27 after federal investigators tied the basketball program to a scheme to pay recruits. A criminal complaint unsealed Sept. 26 claims that at least one U of L coach took part in a plan to send money from apparel company Adidas to prospective players.

Jurich has nine years remaining on his contract.

