WATCH LIVE | The latest on whether Tom Jurich will remain as athletics director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is providing the latest coverage on the future of Tom Jurich.

Jurich has been on paid leave since Sept. 27 after federal investigators tied the basketball program to a scheme to pay recruits. A criminal complaint unsealed Sept. 26 claims that at least one U of L coach took part in a plan to send money from apparel company Adidas to prospective players.

Jurich has nine years remaining on his contract. 

